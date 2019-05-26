Hanes offers a range of discounts during its Memorial Day Event. Combined, it's a strong assortment of deals that yield several price lows. Some notable discounts are listed below: Shop Now
Features
  • 50% to 60% off tees, polos, and sweats
  • extra 20% off clearance items via coupon code "HONOR20" (already marked up to 70% off)
  • free shipping sitewide

See all Hanes Coupons.