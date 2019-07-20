Up to
60%
Off
New
Hanes · 1 hr ago
Hanes First Layer Flash Sale: Up to 60% off Coupon
up to 60% off
free shipping

Hanes cuts up to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' items for its First Layer Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take 50% off T-shirts, polos, and sweats. Finally, grab a pair of Hanes Men's Comfort Flex Fit Breathable Mesh Boxer Briefs for free with a $25 purchase. (Click the banner at the top of the page for details.) Also, all orders bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIPFREE". Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now

↑ less
Buy from Hanes
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHIPFREE"
  • Expires 7/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Hanes
Men's Women's Boy's Girl's Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register