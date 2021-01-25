New
Hanes · 21 mins ago
Hanes Comfort All Under Event
up to 40% off + more
free shipping

All underwear is up to 40% off, but the best savings are on the Hanes Ultimate line, where buying two or more items takes an extra 50% off your order. Shop Now at Hanes

Tips
  • Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Cotton/Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack. Buy two 3-packs to get the 50% off discount for a total of $18 ($22 low).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Underwear Hanes
Men's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register