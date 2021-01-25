Hanes · 1 hr ago
Hanes Comfort All Under Event
up to 40% off + more
free shipping w/ $40

All underwear is up to 40% off, but the best savings are on the Hanes Ultimate line, where buying two or more items takes an extra 50% off your order. Shop Now at Hanes

  • Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Cotton/Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack. Buy two 3-packs to get the 50% off discount for a total of $18 ($22 low).
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $40 or more yield free shipping.
