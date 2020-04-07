Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bag a strong extra discount on top of some of already impressive markdowns. After it applies, men's underwear starts at $2, women's T-shirts start at $4, men's T-shirts start at $5, women's pants at $6. Shop Now at Hanes
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
Save on jackets, pullovers, swimwear, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Backcountry
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Even items that cost hundreds are marked at half price, or better. Shop Now at REI
With list prices starting at $13, that's a great price for any Hanes bra.
Note that some items are currently on backorder, but can still be ordered for delivery when available. Shop Now at Hanes
