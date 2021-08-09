Hanes Back to School Checklist: Up to 40% off

Save on T-shirts, shorts, underwear, and socks in time for the new school year. Plus, coupon code "HAPPYDAY" yields free shipping. (It usually adds $5.99 for orders under $40.) Shop Now at Hanes
Save $109 off list price. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Shipping is free for Bank Account Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in Mid Grey, and in very limited sizes in Bright Navy.
Save on select men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Patagonia Men's Woolie Fleece Pullover for $94.99 (low by $64).
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Shop Now at That Daily Deal
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Save on select sleep & lounge sets, joggers, shorts, and T-shirts. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Jersey Lounge Drawstring Shorts 2-Pack for $17 ($17 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $40 or more.
Shop and save on apparel, underwear, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Jersey Knit Jogger & Split Front Top (low by $13).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $40 or more.
Save up to 50% sitewide on select items. Plus, add $40 in merchandise to your cart and get these boxers free. Shop Now at Hanes
- Search item "UFSBB1" to view free item and add to the cart. Discount will apply in cart.
Add three to your cart to take 20% off. Over 130 items are eligible. Shop Now at Hanes
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Sign In or Register