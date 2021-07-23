Hanes Back to School Checklist: Up to 40% off

Save on essentials like shirts, shorts, underwear and socks, discounted just in time for back to school. Shop Now at Hanes
- Select t-shirts are also discounted further when you buy 3, and get 20% off in cart.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $40 get free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "SHOE10" for a savings of up to $46 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- If the item you buy costs less than $50 and you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
Apply coupon code "dealnews" to get this deal. That's $28 off list. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- The image shows the different colors. This deal is for 4 shirts.
Apply coupon code "DN722AM-1499-FS" to get this deal. That's $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured) and many sizes.
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders over $75.
- These are final sale items. No returns or exchanges.
- Available in several colors (Light Blue pictured).
Save on select sleep & lounge sets, joggers, shorts, and T-shirts. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Jersey Lounge Drawstring Shorts 2-Pack for $17 ($17 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $40 or more.
Save on men's boxers, briefs, undershirts, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for
$15$18 ($12 off).
Shop and save on apparel, underwear, and more for the whole family. Shop Now at Hanes
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Jersey Knit Jogger & Split Front Top (low by $13).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $40 or more.
Save up to 50% sitewide on select items. Plus, add $40 in merchandise to your cart and get these boxers free. Shop Now at Hanes
- Search item "UFSBB1" to view free item and add to the cart. Discount will apply in cart.
Sign In or Register