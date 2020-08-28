New
TradePub · 57 mins ago
"Hands-On AWS Penetration Testing with Kali Linux" eBook
free

That's $22 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Shop Now at TradePub

Features
  • by Karl Gilbert & Benjamin Caudill
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/28/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Ebooks TradePub
Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register