Kipling cuts up to 70% off of outlet styles of handbags, luggage, backpacks, and more during its Singles' Day Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends November 16. Shop Now at Kipling
- Kipling Ezra Backpack pictured (70% off).
-
Expires 11/16/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 30 designer handbags from top brands DKNY, Kenneth Cole, and Coach. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Kenneth Cole New York Stanton Leather Reversible Tote for $37.25 ($112 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 500 items including handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Many items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
With prices from $14, save on ten bags, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Apply coupon code "BESTEVER" to save on a range of handbags, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Shop Now at Kipling
Buy one handbag, backpack, or suitcase and get the second one at 70% off via coupon code "SOGOOD". Shop Now at Kipling
- Exclusions apply; eligible items are marked.
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Sign In or Register