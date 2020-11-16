New
Kipling · 16 mins ago
Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and more in Kipling's Singles' Day Sale
Up to 70% off outlet styles
free shipping

Kipling cuts up to 70% off of outlet styles of handbags, luggage, backpacks, and more during its Singles' Day Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends November 16. Shop Now at Kipling

Tips
  • Kipling Ezra Backpack pictured (70% off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/16/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Handbags Kipling
Women's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register