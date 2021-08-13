Hand Tools at Ace Hardware: up to an extra $25 off for members
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Hand Tools at Ace Hardware
up to an extra $25 off for members
free delivery w/ $50

Member discounts are as high as 33% off in this sale (if you're not already a member, it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Stanley QuickChange 6-3/8" Retractable Utility Knife for $4.99 (a low by $4)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register