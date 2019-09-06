Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $6.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $80 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
It's the best price we've seen – at $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention and $70 off list. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention at $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
