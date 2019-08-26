Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge 8" Epicure Chef Knife for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kyocera Revolution Ceramic Knife 2-Pack for $39.23 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
