Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge 8" Epicure Chef Knife for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kyocera Revolution Ceramic Knife 2-Pack for $39.23 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
