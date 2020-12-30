The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that King of Fans has recalled Hampton Bay 54" Mara ceiling fans due to safety concerns. The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The recall applies to about 180,000 units. In addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada. Shop Now
- This fan was sold exclusively at Home Depot between April 2020 and October 2020.
- Fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and remote control.
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 1,300 items in a wide selection of styles. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping free. Orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Sea Gull Lighting Bretton Lantern Pendant Light for $101.22 ($34 off).
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Update: It's now $97.23. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gun Metal.
- built-in 60-watt equivalent LED light kit
- up to 100-sq. ft. coverage
- up to 2,897-CFM air flow
- down rod installation
- reverse function
- Model: 7221500
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
We're not yanking your chain, it's a buck under what you would pay for a similar brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ever Store via Amazon.
- Available in Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish.
- 12" long pull chain
- includes fan shaped & light bulb shaped pull chain extensions
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now
- Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
- up to 20 packs
- mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
Sign In or Register