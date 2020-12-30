New
33 mins ago
Hampton Bay Mara 54" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan Recall
Request a Replacement

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that King of Fans has recalled Hampton Bay 54" Mara ceiling fans due to safety concerns. The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The recall applies to about 180,000 units. In addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada. Shop Now

Tips
  • This fan was sold exclusively at Home Depot between April 2020 and October 2020.
Features
  • Fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and remote control.
↑ less
See Details
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register