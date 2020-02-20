Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Hammer + Axe Beer Tasting Set
$10 $12
$4 pickup

That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "COOLBUY9" to drop the price.
  • Opt for $3.95 pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • includes four tasting glasses and a serving board
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COOLBUY9"
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen JCPenney
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register