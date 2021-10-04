That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Adjustable of course
- Includes a matching bottle opener
Coupon code "VIP" yields extra savings (as marked) on already discounted machines from Nespresso, Espressione, Braun, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine for $341.09 after coupon (low by $58).
Coupon code "VIP" bags extra savings on already discounted storage containers and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the OXO Good Grips 6.22-Qt. Salad Spinner for $26.99 after coupon ($4 less than most stores charge).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "Sweesebowls" for a savings of at least $14, which drops it $2 under our May mention. Shop Now at Amazon
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by The Inspired Home via Amazon.
- chip-resistant
- 22-ounce bowls
- lead-free ceramic
- safe for the dishwasher, microwave, oven, or freezer
- Model: 112.001
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from
$4 $5. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 ).
Use coupon code "VIP" to save extra on most items, from makeup to cologne, haircare, skincare, and even beauty sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping. Pickup may also be available.
- pictured is the Guerlain Mon Guerlain 3.3-oz. Bloom Of Rose Eau de Toilette for $58.65 (via VIP, $10 low.)
There are 37 to choose from, and the ones eligible for the extra 15% savings via coupon code "VIP" are marked. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Coupon code "VIP" cuts it to $29 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Available in Deep Atlantic or Polo Black.
That's $25 under our last mention, $250 under list price, and the lowest price we could find today. Buy Now at Macy's
- in several colors (Red pictured)
