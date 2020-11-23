New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Hammer Anvil Men's Minimalist RFID Leather Wallet
$5 $45
free shipping

That's $2 less than the next best storefront. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by artofdeals via eBay
Features
  • 1 vertical credit card slot
  • ID window
  • RFID-blocking
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories eBay Hammer Anvil
Men's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register