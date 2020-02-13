Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Hamilton Beach Toastation 2-Slice Toaster Oven
$19 $22
$3.95 pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this deal.
  • Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • 2 extra-wide slots
  • toast shade selector
  • Model: 22722
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
topet
wait... what? they're charging $3.95 if you want to pick it up? what the...?
1 hr 16 min ago