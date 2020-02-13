Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney
Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 10-Cup Food Processor
$20 $22
same-day pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get this deal.
  • Opt for free same-day pickup to dodge the $3.95 ship to store or $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Black
  • self cord storage
  • dishwasher-safe blades, bowl, and lid
  • includes shred/slicing disk and chopping blade
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
