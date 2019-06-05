New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$54 $60
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Hamilton Beach Sound Shield 950 Blender for $59.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "BCH10" to drop it to $53.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- 52-oz. dishwasher-safe glass Jar
- three settings
- five speeds
- Model: 53601
Details
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 day ago
Hamilton Beach Sound Shield 950-watt Blender with Personal Jar Adapter
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Hamilton Beach Sound Shield 950-watt Blender with Personal Jar Adapter in Black for $29.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low for the blender alone without the personal jar by $29.) Buy Now
Features
- 52-oz. dishwasher-safe glass Jar
- 20-oz. blend-in jar with travel lid
- 3 speeds
- Model: 53603
Walmart · 16 hrs ago
Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker w/ Dipper
$35
free shipping
That's a savings of $18 off list price
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Stay or Go Programmable Slow Cooker with Party Dipper in Red or Silver for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features variable heat settings, and a dishwasher safe stoneware vessel, and glass lid.
Walmart · 6 days ago
Refurb Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor
$37
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor for $36.71 with free shipping. That's $23 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
- extra large 3" chute
- 800-watt motor
- 20-oz. juicing cup
- stainless steel cutter and strainer
- Model: R2502
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Hamilton Beach Premium Big Mouth 2-Speed Juice Extractor
$90 $100
free shipping
Macy's offers the Hamilton Beach Premium Big Mouth 2-Speed Juice Extractor for $99.99. Coupon code "MOM" cuts it to $89.99. With free shipping, that's $9 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Features
- 40-oz. BPA-free pitcher w/ lid and froth separator
- 2-speed, 1-HP motor
- pulp bin
- easy sweep cleaing tool
Tanga · 6 days ago
West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker
$38
free shipping
Tanga offers the West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster
$11 $20
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster in Black for $11.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's
no moon the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- hinged crumb tray
- wide slots with self-centering bread guides
- Imperial crest and Alliance Starbird imprints on toast
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
$69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 (outside of the mention below), although most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Makes 1.5 quarts in 20 to 30 minutes
- 3 condiment containers
- Fully automatic
- Model: ICE-45
Target · 6 days ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Burberry Men's Polo Shirts at Rakuten
$80 $195
free shipping
Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers a selection of Burberry Men's Polo Shirts for $99.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $79.96. Plus, you'll receive $4.74 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our April mention and the best deal we could find today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hamilton Beach 700W Microwave Oven
$46
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in several colors (Black pictured) for $45.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. It features 10 power levels, six quick-set buttons, and child lockout.
