Walmart · 53 mins ago
Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6 Slice Toaster Oven
$38
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6 Slice Toaster Oven in Red for $37.88 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $49 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • toast, bake and broil settings
  • large, curved glass door
  • bake pan and broil rack included
  • slide-out crumb tray
  • “Stay On” setting
  • 30 minute timer with auto shutoff and ready bell
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
