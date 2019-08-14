- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6 Slice Toaster Oven in Red for $37.88 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $49 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman by Hamilton Beach 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker 2-Pack for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $4.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave in Black or White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $4 less last November. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register