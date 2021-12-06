It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- 14 pre-programmed cycles
- LCD display
- viewing window
- measures 11.9" x 9.1" x 14"
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- cooks in five minutes
- Model: 25490A
- UPC: 040094923793
That's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- makes sandwiches in 4 steps
- dishwasher-safe removable parts
- Model: 25475A
- UPC: 040094920853, 078665382830, 040094933792, 075142352843
That's the lowest price we could find by $76, with all other stores charging the list price of $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1800W
- 10 settings
- 4 air fry presets
- includes 2 rack positions and a metal mesh airfry basket
- Model: 31220
- UPC: 040094312207
That's the best price we could find by $2 and a low price for a juice extractor. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" chute
- 700W dual speed motor
- 30-oz. pitcher
- Model: 67840
At 60% off, this is two bucks less than our Black Friday week mention. Buy Now at Best Buy
- At this price in Matte Ink Blue or Matte White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7.99 shipping charge. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free, nonstick pan and crisping tray
- air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- Model: 90114
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12.5-oz. capacity
- chills beverages within one minute
- Model: HC2
Shop in-cart discounts from brands like Bella, Insignia, Chefman, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 in cart ($50 off).
Shop over 90 small appliances from KitchenAid, Aria, Keurig, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker for $49.88 (low by $7).
Save on over 800 items. Dresses from $16. Men's designer pants from $37. Boys' shorts from $7. Girls' shorts from $10. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop over 60 watches from Tissot, Movado, Salvatore Ferragamo, and more. Prices start at $177. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- Select items qualify for an extra $25 off in cart (eligible items are marked.)
- Pictured is the Movado Men's 38mm Two Tone Sport Watch for $385 ($165 off).
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- In Black/White
That's $36 less than you'd pay at other stores (including Nike direct); In fact, this is the only discounted price we could find for these shoes. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- In White/Black.
This is the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Home Depot
- stores 12-oz. ground coffee
- sutomatic pause & serve
- automatic dispenser
- 2-hour auto shutoff
- 3 brewing options
- drip-free carafe
- programmable
- Model: 45400
