It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Stainless Steel Microwave in several colors (Silver pictured) for $49.84 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $19.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Panasonic 1.6-Cubic Foot Built-In / Countertop Microwave for $109.99. Coupon code "PANSINC" cuts it to $106.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $23. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
