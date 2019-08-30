New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hamilton Beach 700W Microwave Oven
$31 $55
free shipping w/ $35

Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in Black or White for $31.23. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excluding padding, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now

Features
  • 10 power levels
  • 6 quick-set buttons
  • child lockout
  • Model: EM720CGA-PM
