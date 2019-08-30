Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in Black or White for $31.23. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excluding padding, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave in Black or White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $4 less last November. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last month, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $79.99. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Panasonic 1.6-Cubic Foot Built-In / Countertop Microwave for $109.99. Coupon code "PANSINC" cuts it to $106.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bella 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave in three colors for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6 Slice Toaster Oven in Red for $37.88 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $49 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the The Pioneer Woman by Hamilton Beach 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker 2-Pack for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now
