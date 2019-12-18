Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Deep Fryer
$22 $49
pickup at Walmart

It's $8 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
Features
  • available in Red or Black
  • 2-liter oil capacity
  • adjustable temperature
  • digital timer
  • breakaway cord
  • wire basket
  • Model: 35325
