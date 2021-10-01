New
SideDeal · 28 mins ago
$15 $80
free shipping
That's a savings of $65 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 in savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- Bright LED and SOS modes
- includes 4 micro USB cables
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Veektomx 20,000mAh Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "VEEKTOMX1" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
Features
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
aukeyplus.com · 1 mo ago
AUKEY Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$20 $50
$4 shipping
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker Powerhouse 200 57,600mAh Portable Power Station
$180 w/ Prime $260
free shipping
It's $80 under what you'd pay at Anker direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
UntilGone · 2 days ago
Aukey 10,000mAh Fast Charge Power Bank 2-Pack
$18 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS974921" for a total savings of $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- USB-C input and output
- dual USB-A output
