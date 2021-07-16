Halo Dog & Cat Food at Petflow at PetFlow: Extra 20% off

New
PetFlow · 23 mins ago
Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a variety of pet food with coupon code "HALO20", or get 35% off first-time Autoship orders with coupon code "AUTO35". (The codes don't stack.) Shop Now at PetFlow
- Pictured is the Halo 5.5oz. Holistic Sensitive Stomach Grain Free Quail & Garden Greens Pate Cat Food 12-Pack for $17.74 after coupon code "HALO20" (low by $7).
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Petmate Kitty Food Cap
98 cents $6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wag Dog 6-oz. Chicken & Waffle Bites
$2.97 via Sub & Save $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 40% off coupon on the page and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $2.97. That's a total savings of $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- available in Chicken flavor
Chewy · 3 wks ago
Dog Deals at Chewy
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save up to 40% off of dog food, treats, medicines, prescription medications, beds, crates, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
Tips
- Spend $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hartz Delectables Stew Lickable Wet Cat Treats 12-Pack
$6.16 via Sub & Save $12
free shipping w/Prime
Check Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon to get this price. It's the best we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
