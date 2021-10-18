New
Michaels · 21 mins ago
50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on crafts, baking goods/ candy, costumes, decorations and more. Shop Now at Michaels
- pictured is the Ashland 5-Foot Girl Scarecrow Yard Stake for $5.99 (via in-store pickup, $9 off)
Amazon · 4 days ago
Indoor and Outdoor Rugs at Amazon
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Prices start from $8, and it includes runners, doormats, and large area rugs. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Ottomanson Siesta Collection Kitchen Chef Design Runner Rug from $7.70 ($9 off).
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Holiday Laser Light Projector with Remote Control
$17 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Amazon · 3 days ago
Holiday Styling 8.5-Foot String Light Pole 2-Pack
$70 $140
free shipping
Clip coupon to drop this to the best price we've seen; $40 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Boulder Sports Co. via Amazon.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Rugshop Contemporary Modern Boxes 5x7-Foot Area Rug
$59 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Blue.
Michaels · 1 mo ago
Loops & Threads Knit Quick Knitting Loom Set
$13 $16
pickup
Apply coupon code "20MADEBYYOU" to save $3 off list for the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "This kit includes ready-to-go round looms in sizes for creating hats for babies to adults. Projects work up quickly with bulky yarn. Now is a great time to start on winter projects! BRB, need more yarn."
Features
- 4 round looms
- metal hook
- plastic yarn needle
- carry tote
