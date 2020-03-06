Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 23 mins ago
Hal Leonard 4-String Ukulele
$20 $40
pickup

That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.49 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes kit w/ method book, CD and online audio, and DVD instruction video.
  • 12 frets
  • Model: 245039
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Best Buy
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register