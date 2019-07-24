- Create an Account or Login
Hakol via Amazon offers the Hakol Premium Clip-On Bug Repellant 8-Pack for $17.85. Clip the 30% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $12.49. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Iceco via Amazon offers its Iceco 12-volt Portable Freezer for $449. Coupon code "ZT3OMJHH" drops the price to $269.40. With free shipping, $180 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BJWiYA via Amazon offers its WiYA WiFi Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera for $79.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "QJTCI4WV" to cut the price to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last week, $32 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
QBABY via Amazon offers the QBABY Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack for $12.68 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during its Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $4.88. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Delta, Chamberlain, Craftsman, 3M, Nest, Kohler, and more. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 18" x 28" Non-Slip Memory Foam Bath Mat 4-Pack in Beige for $14.47 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $28 off and the best price we could find. (At $3.62 per mat, that's an impressive per-unit price; a month ago we listed a single one for $6 more.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
