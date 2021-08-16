Hakol 136-LED Motion-Activated Waterproof Lights 4-Pack for $39

New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
$39 $60
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by a buck Buy Now at SideDeal
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- solar-powered
- 8 to 12 hours of light on a full charge
- IP65 waterproof
Banggood · 6 days ago
Solar Power Lights 8-Pack
$20 $29
$3 shipping
That's a savings of $9. Buy Now at Banggood
- New customers can save an additional $2 via the clip coupon on the product page.
- The vendor automatically adds shipping insurance during checkout, but you can uncheck it if not wanted. (Price shown here is without insurance.)
- 1.3 feet tall (about 1 foot and 4 inches)
- Auto sensor turns it on when it's dark outside
Amazon · 5 days ago
iMaihom 50W LED Outdoor Flood Light 2-Pack
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "B594Z3HN" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
- each measures 7.87" x 5.31" x 1.37"
- IP66 ingress protection rating
- 6,000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
- 180° rotatable
- 5,000 lumens
- 54 LED chips
- Model: G50
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Onforu LED Flood Light 2-Pack
$19 $32
free shipping
Save $13 by applying coupon code "6II2IT2B", and make this $21 under what you'd pay direct from Onforu. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Onforu via Amazon.
- 50W (400W equivalent)
- IP66 waterproof
- 5,000K daylight white
- 56 ultra-bright LED bead each
- die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass
- Model: ON-FG47-DW-US-2A
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fuhongrui LED Solar Street Light with Remote Control
$66 $110
free shipping
Take $44 off by applying coupon code "402GOVWH". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-pack at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Ring LED Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights w/ Smart Bridge
from $49
free shipping
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
SideDeal · 3 days ago
Trunk Boss Car Organizer w/ Cooler
$17 $54
free shipping
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping, which makes this the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 1 Collapsible trunk organizer
- 1 Insulated tote
- 25-can capacity
- Organizer has 6 pockets and 44-qt. capacity
New
SideDeal · 33 mins ago
Mr. Coffee Easy Espresso & Cappuccino Machine w/ Milk Frother
$79 $230
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- 15-bar Italian pump
- reversible drip tray
- removable 30-oz. water reservoir
- Model: BVMCECMPT1000
