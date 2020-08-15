Use coupon code "751OLG-AFS" to cut the price to $7.99 and save at least $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors
- includes holding spray and one thickening fiber bottle
That's around $11 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price
Save 35% off the list price and a buck more than the next best price we found.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, at select stores. Buy Now at Target
- 8-foot power cord
- 24 pieces including 10 guide combs, cape, case, and more
- Model: 79602
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
- color coded guide combs to help organize your favorite haircuts
- self-sharpening, high-carbon steel blades
- adjustable taper lever
- Model: 79300-400T
That's $10 off list price, and a $3 drop from last week's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- thinning scissors
- cutting scissors
- comb and 2 clips
- cleaning cloth
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Coupon code "624STR" gets this price and is the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- measures 34.5" x 7" x 38.5"
- paper holder
- one fixed shelf and two adjustable shelves behind each side cabinet
Coupon code "155MNI" drops it to $335 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Use coupon code "545TMB" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
- compact to save space
- designed for up 13.2 lbs of laundry
- Model: EP24458US
Sign In or Register