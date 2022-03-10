bodyenjoy.com · 19 mins ago
$16 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealnews" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at bodyenjoy.com
Tips
- Available in several formulas (Purple for permed or dyed hair pictured).
Features
- contains Vitamin B5 & keratin
- each bottles contains 36 capsules
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$15 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under last week's mention and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- extendable arm
- 90° off-set blade angle
- 4 guides and blade guard
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Revlon 1,875W Compact Hair Dryer
$6.57 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- Cool-shot button
- 2 heat/speed settings
- Model: RVDR5034
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Aveeno Baby Shampoo & Lotion Bundle
$7.89 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 18 fl. oz. Wash & Shampoo Bottle
- 18 fl. oz. lotion Bottle
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nioxin 33.8-oz. System 1 Cleanser Shampoo
$15 via Sub & Save $44
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 less than you'd pay at Walmart, if you could find it in stock. Buy Now at Amazon
