DealBase · 47 mins ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $376 Round-Trip
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from $376. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4; however, many 3- and 4-star carriers charge at least $44 more for the same route. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 2 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
