New
DealBase · 21 mins ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $319 roundtrip

Hainan Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip airfare to China, with prices starting from $318.65. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $41. Book this travel deal by July 31 for travel through November 30. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 2 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/31/2019
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Asia Roundtrip
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register