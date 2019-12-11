Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase
Hainan Airlines Fares to Asia
from $494 roundtrip $818

Most 5-star carriers charge at least $818. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to book.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Jose, CA (SJC) with arrival in Beijing, China (PEK) on February 19 and return on February 26.
  • Book this travel deal by March 31 for travel through June 30.
