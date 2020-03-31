Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to Asia
from $429 round-trip $436

That's the best price we could find for select routes on this 5-star carrier by $7, although most comparable carriers charge at least $646. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to book.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 18 from Chicago, IL (ORD) to Beijing, China (PEK), with return on February 25.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 31 for travel through June 30.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
