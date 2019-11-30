New
Hainan Airlines Fares to Asia
from $318 roundtrip

Hainan Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip airfare to Asia, with prices starting from $318.13. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes for a 3-star carrier by $27. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by November 30 for travel through November 30. Shop Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 9 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Beijing, China (PEK), with return on September 13.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
