DealBase · 41 mins ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to Asia
from $318 round-trip $773

Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to Asia, with prices starting from $317.94. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $455 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen for round-trip flights from Hainan Airlines. (For further comparison, 3-star carriers charge at least $408 for select routes.) Book this travel deal by November 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 6 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Beijing, China (PEK), with return on September 16.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
