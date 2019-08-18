New
Haier 5.1 160W Soundbar w/ iPhone Dock
$39 $138
free shipping

Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • Note that the iPhone/iPad dock supports only older models with the 30-pin connector.
  • 160 watts total system power
  • integrated subwoofer
  • Model: SBEV40-3D
