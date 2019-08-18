Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the JBL Professional 5" Active Studio Monitor in Black for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's $230 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $125.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
Woot offers the refurbished Vizio 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. (For further comparison, it's also about $33 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $131 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $31, although it was $2 less three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $128. Buy Now
