- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $131 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $31, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the Emerson Quiet Kool Portable Air Conditioner for $269.98 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge $330 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Midea 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $297.97 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register