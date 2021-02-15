New
Haggar · 12 mins ago
Haggar Presidents' Day Sale
50% sitewide + extra 30% off
free shipping

Coupon code "PRESDAY" cuts the extra 30% off everything, even clearance items, and saves you $7 in shipping fees on orders under $75 – combined, that makes it the second-best extra discount we've ever seen. Shop Now at Haggar

Tips
  • Some exclusions apply.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Haggar
Presidents' Day Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register