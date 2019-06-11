New
JCPenney · 44 mins ago
$24 $30
pickup
JCPenney offers the Haggar Men's Premium No-Iron Classic-Fit Flat-Front Khakis in several colors (Br Khaki pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $23.99. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same-day pickup may be available for free, but it's limited by ZIP.) That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 32x30 to 44x32
Details
Comments
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
New
Kohl's · 3 hrs ago
Haggar Men's Slim-Fit Knit Stretch Blazer
$50 $90
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Haggar Men's Slim-Fit Knit Stretch Blazer in Black or Gray for $59.99. Coupon code "DAD10" cuts that to $49.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 40
Sign In or Register