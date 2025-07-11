AlphabetDeal · 43 mins ago
Habor Digital Meat Thermometer and Hot Hands
$10 $12
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Habor Digital Meat Thermometer and Hot Hands for $11.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $10.19. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • heat resistant gloves
  • LCD display
  • 5.9" probe
  • Model: 15978-0001
  • Code "Welcome15"
  • Expires 7/11/2025
    Published 43 min ago
