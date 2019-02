Haband offers its Haband Men's Stain Resistant Long Sleeve Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting fromplusfor shipping. That's $12 off list and is the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from 14.5 to 22 in S to XL.Stocking up? You can buy four shirts forand apply coupon code "TRYNEWXPM" to bag