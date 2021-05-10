HTH Liquid Chlorinating Chemicals 1-Gallon Jug for $3
New
Ace Hardware · 51 mins ago
HTH Liquid Chlorinating Chemicals 1-Gallon Jug
$2.99
free delivery w/ $50

The price of chlorinators for your pool are all over the map these days due to a chlorine shortage. This product is $18 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 2-in-1 sanitizer and shock treatment
  • 10% sodium hypochorite active ingredient
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Ace Hardware HTH Pools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register