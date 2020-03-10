Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HSS 71" Long Wire Shelving Pole 4-Pack
$33 $40
pickup

That's $7 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99. shipping fee.
Features
  • includes 4 top and 4 bottom poles
  • preinstalled pole caps, pole connectors, & foot levelers
  • Model: 4P71C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register