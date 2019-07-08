New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
HP ZBook Xeon E3 16" 4K Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$999 $3,499
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the 5.7-lb. HP ZBook 15 G3 Intel Xeon E3 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Workstation Laptop for $999 with free shipping. That's $400 under our April mention, $2,500 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 2.8GHz Skylake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro M2000M 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
