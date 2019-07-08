New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$999 $3,499
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the 5.7-lb. HP ZBook 15 G3 Intel Xeon E3 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Workstation Laptop for $999 with free shipping. That's $400 under our April mention, $2,500 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 2.8GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia Quadro M2000M 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel i7 Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory and 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 3 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 3 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 2 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop
$420 $720
free shipping
HP offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop in Gold or Silver for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention from a week ago and the best we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 days ago
Refurb Dell laptops & desktops
up to 50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished laptop or desktop purchases of $250 or more, 45% off purchases of $400 or more, and 50% off $500 or more, via coupon code "DELL4UDEAL". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera
$20 $70
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $50. (For further reference, we saw it with the Polaroid B&W 600 Film 8-Pack for $50 in our April mention.) Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Impossible I-type and 600-type film
- six lenses
- five configurations
- connect to Apple devices running iOS 9 and iOS 8 via the I-1 app
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
HP · 3 days ago
HP Kaby Lake R 16" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$520 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Red pictured) for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our September mention, $720 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17t Kaby Lake Core i7 Dual 17" Laptop
$510 $860
free shipping
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Bluetooth
- Zink technology
- 512MB of memory
- Compatible with Android and iOS
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop
$550
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $470 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register