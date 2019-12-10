Open Offer in New Tab
HP Z2 Mini G3 Desktop Workstation
That's a low by around $251, and a great price for a business-class item. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • 3 DisplayPort 1.2
  • 4 USB
  • Model: 6XP26UT#ABA
