Daily Steals · 55 mins ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer & Instant Camera Bundle
$60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • includes 8GB microSD card, 20 pieces of Zink photo paper, micro USB cable, and one wrist strap
  • Expires 3/9/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
